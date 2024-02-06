90 Day: The Single Life star Josh Weinstein is asking for prayers from fans after his son Jett lost his right leg in a scary car accident, taking to social media to detail what happened to his child.

“Many of you that know me best. Know that I love my kids more than myself,” Josh, 42, wrote alongside a carousel of photos with his son on Monday, February 5. “My son was in a car accident and was airlifted out. He lost the battle with his right leg and is fighting for his life.”

The TLC personality said he was “completely shattered” with the news of his son’s accident, adding, “Please pray that my son pulls through this with no more complications. I love him more than life itself.”

Members of the 90 Day Fiancé community were quick to send their well-wishes to Josh’s teenage son. Elizabeth Potthast’s sister, Jaylyn Davis, commented, “Praying hard for you and your son right now!!!” Meanwhile, fellow 90 Day: The Single Life star Tyray Mollett added, “Sending prayers to you and your family bro. He’s got this.”

“Prayers for him,” Veronica Rodriguez added.

Following Josh’s announcement, his ex-wife, Candice Mishler, who also appeared on the spinoff, shared her own update via her Instagram Stories.

“Please read … My son Jett was involved in a deadly accident and air lifted from the scene yesterday,” the Naked and Afraid alum shared via hours later. “He has lost his right leg and we are fighting to keep him stable.”

The single dad joined the franchise in March 2022 for season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life after sparking a romance with Natalie Mordovtseva. The Ukrainian native met him at an audition after her split from Mike Youngquist as she was pursuing her modeling career. Unlike her ex-husband whom she described as a “momma’s boy,” Natalie compared Josh to a “wild animal who’s waiting to jump.”

Despite Natalie being uneasy with Josh having two children by two different women and his lack of commitment, their romance progressed, and Natalie relocated to Los Angeles in season 4. Their current relationship status is unknown as they have no mention of each other on their respective social media profiles.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum’s last public mention of the modeling CEO came in March 2023, when she wished him a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday @jweinsteinent,” Natalie captioned the tribute post. “We love you, we’re always here for you!”