Harsh words. 90 Day Fiancé star Violet admitted she didn’t find ​boyfriend Riley attractive as they continued to get to know each other during his trip to her native Vietnam.

During the Sunday, July 9, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Riley, 48, met up with Violet, 43, after she said she had a “surprise” for him.

Riley soon learned that she wanted him to have a custom-made áo dài, which is a collared robe worn by Vietnamese for formal occasions.

“There are a few places I want to take Riley, but they require an áo dài outfit,” she explained about the purchase.

The outing got off to a negative start when Violet told Riley to stop interrupting as she spoke to the seamstress.

“You just talk when I allow you,” she said.

The seamstress announced that Riley had a 120-centimeter measurement for his torso, which led Violet commenting that his stomach was twice the size of hers.

Violet asked the seamstress what she thought about Riley, with her responding that he seemed a “little bit old.”

“Old, ugly,” Violet agreed before telling Riley in English, “I [called] you old, ugly, very bad.”

While the Vietnam native explained in a confessional that she didn’t mean the comment and that the “Vietnamese always joke like that,” Riley made it clear that he didn’t find the dig funny.

The tension between the couple escalated when Violet received a photo of a male that was shirtless. She said the man in the photo was just a “friend,” though refused to tell Riley who he is.

“I don’t need to tell with you,” Violet insisted after Riley pushed her to reveal how she knows the other man. “It’s my friend. It’s my private life. I never asked you about when you texting with a girl. … I don’t need to show you.”

Riley seemed to have enough and walked away from Violet as he said, “Good luck.”

The couple made their reality TV debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where they planned to meet after connecting on a Vietnamese dating app.

“Violet is … the sweetest jerk I’ve ever met in my life. She is hilarious. She’s very clever with her jokes,” the New York native gushed about the mother of two during his June 2023 debut. “She’ll say something real slick. It’s like a joke grenade, it’ll take me, like, three seconds for it to explode.”

Meanwhile, Riley has admitted he doesn’t think Violet has always been truthful with him. During the June 11 episode, Riley revealed he planned to hire a private investigator to look into Violet’s background.

“I always felt that Violet hasn’t been giving me the full story about the divorce,” the reality star admitted in a confessional. “And not deleting the dating app.”

Their problems continued during the June 18 episode, when Violet told her friends that she’s “always right” and Riley is “extremely crazy” about his trust issues.