Getting serious? 90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies confirmed they’re still dating when they were spotted on vacation in Mexico together.

Blogger John Yates took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 15, to share photos of Veronica, 37, and Jamal, 27, in Mexico. One photo captured the pair talking outside, while another caught them ordering at an empty bar.

Despite the separate locations, the photos were taken on the same day. Veronica dressed casually in denim shorts, a pink blouse and white sneakers, while Jamal wore a tan button-up shirt, brown pants and white sneakers.

John explained in the caption that the duo are in Mexico to celebrate Jamal’s mother Kim Menzies’ birthday.

In December 2022, In Touch confirmed that Veronica was dating Jamal following her split from Justin Foster. “They’re having fun,” an insider exclusively told In Touch about the new couple at the time.

During the season 3 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all in December, Veronica revealed that she made the first move when she reached out to Jamal to ask for trip recommendations ahead of her visit to his hometown of San Diego.

“I was like anything, you know, I should see or things like that, and he was like, ‘I will be in San Diego and I will meet you and take you to dinner if you would like,’” the North Carolina native told host Shaun Robinson. “I didn’t expect it to go anywhere, but we just really, really hit it off.”

After the pair spent the night together, they mutually agreed to not pursue a relationship. Jamal admitted he was seeing other women, while Veronica said she was “open” to the idea of seeing someone else.

The pair kept quiet about their relationship status until the California native hinted that they were still talking while participating in a Q&A via his Instagram Stories in January 2023.

“Hey man, I’m actually doing alright. You know, day by day. Veronica is good, we are both in high spirits,” the TLC personality said after he was asked how he and Veronica were. “You know, we’re doing good. So, and thank you for saying we look good together, appreciate it.”

Later that month, the duo hinted that they reunited in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, on January 21. Veronica and Jamal didn’t pose for any photos together, though they confirmed they were in the same location by using the same geotag.