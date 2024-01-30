90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm found himself in a heated moment with his ex-turned-bestie Veronica Rodriguez’s new boyfriend, Jamal Menzies.

Tim, 43, and Jamal, 27, went head to head during the Monday, January 29 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life after Jamal challenged Tim’s role as a father in Veronica’s daughter Chloe’s life, whom Tim helped raise for 12 years.

“‘Cause we’re gonna sit here and act like Tim is just this ‘Father of the Year,’” Jamal angrily told Tim before calling him a bitch and standing up to face him. “Also, what you’re not gonna do is raise your voice at me.”

Tim immediately stood up and told Jamal he was being “out of line.” “What you’re not gonna do is question me being a f–king dad to Chloe,” he continued.

“There’s not many things you can say to me that will make my blood boil,” Tim told producers in a private confessional. “I just found it to be super disrespectful.”

Veronica, 37, introduced her relationship with Kim Menzies’ son on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all, which aired in December 2022. At the time, the pair were dating casually and Jamal admitted to still sleeping with other women. Veronica, who was aware of Jamal’s extracurricular activities, was “open” to seeing other people, but said she was too “lazy” to pursue someone else.

Tim, who dated Veronica in the past and remained her best friend, had issues with the arrangement early on and believed the mom of one was “absolutely not” OK with Jamal dating other people.

“She doesn’t feel comfortable saying yet, ‘Hey, you’ve got to get rid of the other girls,’” the North Carolina native said during the special. “I actually can’t believe that you’re lowering yourself to that, that you don’t deserve someone who’s going to put you on a pedestal … It’s sad to me.”

Veronica and Jamal decided to see each other exclusively during season 4 of the spinoff, which debuted in January. It’s clear Tim still has his issues with Veronica’s new love interest as he questioned Jamal’s commitment to her and doubted he was really ready to settle down.

Despite Tim’s concerns, Veronica opted things a chance with Jamal. “I want to settle down, like, forever-ever with someone and I just want things to keep going well for Jamal and I’s relationship,” Veronica shared during the debut episode. “I think it’s worth the risk but if he hurts me, it, you know, could crush me.”