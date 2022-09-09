Generous present. 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone received a brand new Tesla seemingly as a push gift from Partrick Mendes.

“Patrick picked me up from school and said got a surprise for me. Guys … I almost delivered the baby on the street,” Thaís, 25, captioned a photo via Instagram on Thursday, September 8, featuring herself posing next to her new car.

The reality star then directly thanked her husband, writing, “Thank you my love, you’re my everything.”

Thaís put her baby bump on full display as she stunned in a tiny white top and high waisted green skirt. She sported a large grin in the photo as she stood in front of the car, which was decorated with a white bow.

The couple appeared to continue the celebration with a romantic dinner after Thaís received the gift. She shared a photo of the pair kissing via her Instagram Stories shortly after revealing the gift.

Courtesy of Thais Ramone/Instagram

Patrick, 32, and Thaís announced that they’re expecting baby No. 1 together in August. “We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby!” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

The pair made their debut on season 9 of the hit TLC reality TV series when it premiered on April 17. Patrick met Thaís while he was on a vacation in her native country of Brazil on a trip to reconnect with his estranged father. By the time filming for season 9 began, they had been together for two years and engaged for one year. Their time on the show documented the couple planning to get married within 90 days of Thaís’ arrival per the rules of the K-1 visa.

Not every part of their relationship was smooth sailing, as Thaís kept a major secret from her man. Her father, Carlos, did not like Patrick because he believed Americans were untrustworthy and that American men only wanted to take advantage of Brazilian women.

Knowing that her dad did not approve of Patrick, Thaís lied and told him she was going to the United States on a visitor’s visa instead of the fiancé visa. The reality star planned to marry Patrick without her father knowing and then surprise him with the news after they already become man and wife.

However, her plan backfired when Patrick found out that Carlos did not know about their wedding. In an attempt to make things right, Patrick insisted that they set up a video chat with him so they could tell Carlos together. Carlos did not react well to the news and said he did not approve of their relationship, adding that he refused to bless their marriage. After her father shared his negative reaction, Thaís expressed her hesitations to marry Patrick though they eventually made it down the aisle.

In Touch previously confirmed that Thaís and Patrick got married on February 22, 2022, in Florida. Their wedding aired on the season 9 finale of 90 Day Fiancé.