90 Day Fiancé alum Stephanie Matto claimed she was fired from her past job of working as a nanny for a professional athlete.

“I was fired from my nannying job with a high-profile family and I’ve never shared this because I signed an NDA, but I’m going to try to say the story in a way that gives you guys just enough clues,” Stephanie, 33, revealed in a TikTok video posted on May 18. “This story takes place in my 20s. I’m living in New York City on the Upper West Side. I’m attending acting school and I have free afternoons and evenings, so I apply for a nannying position.”

She said she “immediately” got the job because the family wanted to hire someone who was bilingual, played the piano and was involved in the arts. Stephanie added that her tasks were “very routine” and their daughter was “super well-behaved.”

“But there was one thing that was very, very strange, and that was the father,” the TLC personality continued. “This father was a very high-profile person in sports … I did not have much interaction with the father, but once in a while, he would come home during my shift and would just hang out with us.”

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

However, things changed when the father expressed interest in her life outside of work. After she told him she was in acting school, he allegedly said he “should have figured” because she was “so beautiful.” Stephanie said she initially took the comment as a “compliment,” though now sees it as a “red flag.”

Stephanie – who made her reality TV debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days – added that she continued to grow suspicious of the father when he allegedly pressed his body against hers to reach a kitchen drawer, which she was blocking while cutting something.

While she let go of their past strange interactions, Stephanie once again grew concerned when a social media account began following her with a sports team logo as its profile picture.

“This account that’s following me, starts to slide in my DMs and is saying things like, ‘You’re so very beautiful. I wish I could get a chance to get to know you,’” she claimed. “One day I put two and two together when the father comes home during one of my shifts, and he is wearing a cap on his head with the logo that I recognize is from that Instagram profile. My heart sank into my stomach.”

Courtesy of Stephanie Matto/Instagram

After she left work one day, Stephanie said she messaged the account to tell them to “stop” sending the messages if they were the person she thought they were. The social media account was deactivated just a few hours later, and Stephanie received a text that she had been let go from the nannying job two days later.

“Was it the father? Was it just a coincidence? I’m not sure,” she continued in the video. “Ever since then, I’ve never gone back to nannying for rich people.”