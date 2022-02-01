Bye, haters! Stephanie Matto is clapping back at trolls who body-shamed her during the reality star’s recent appearance on the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all. She took to Instagram on Sunday, January 30, in the same deep plunging gown that she wore, with a message about how “hurt” she was by comments calling her “fat” and “gross.”

“The infamous tell-all dress. That people told me my boobs were popping out of and that so many people body-shamed me bc of,” Stephanie wrote over an Instagram Stories mirror selfie.

She continued, “I have spent all of 2021 working out, eating healthy and taking care of myself,” lamenting, “The fact that I’m being called fat, gross, etc. — really hurts me. As someone with body dysmorphia, I don’t know if what I see is real anymore.”

In another slide, Stephanie claimed that the type of bullying she received about her body is what has made other stars from the 90 Day franchise go under the knife to achieve new bodies and faces. “Being on reality television, specifically this franchise, has absolutely destroyed my self-esteem. I understand why so many women from this franchise turn to drastic means of plastic surgery to fix their flaws,” she wrote.

Stephanie went on to explain how she’s worked hard to keep the enviable figure she has via diet and exercise. “I have done some work but largely avoided big changes and instead opted for working out and eating healthy. I lost weight and inches this year, but for some reason the TV says different … Anyway, I should probably stay away from mean comments online. Or the internet for a bit,” she told her followers.

The fart-jar entrepreneur rallied to show she was trying to maintain her confidence despite others attempting to tear her apart. “Anyway, here’s to never having a filter and never allowing losers and trolls bring me down. Thanks for listening to my moment of honesty,” she said.

In the past, Stephanie admitted in September 2020 that she underwent liposuction to remove a “pocket of fat” from underneath her chin. “I would see it if I ever had a side profile photo of myself, I would see it on television. If I watched myself on Before the 90 Days, I would just only see that,” she explained in a YouTube video.

The TLC star said that she got it done to please herself. “I don’t know, it bothered me when I photographed myself. As you guys know, my job is literally my appearance to some degree on the internet because I do OnlyFans. So, I want to feel my best and this was something that bothered me for a long time throughout the years.”