Sophie Sierra had a privileged upbringing, so she was in for a rude awakening when she moved into Rob Warne’s studio apartment on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé. Even Rob has accused Sophie of having “spoiled rich girl tendencies.” Fans of the show are curious about whether or not the reality star has a job to support herself now that she’s living across the pond from her wealthy family.

What Is Sophie From 90 Day Fiance’s Job?

Like many reality stars, Sophie makes a living from doing content creation and modeling. She has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and often posts solo shots of herself modeling various different looks. Sophie is also active on TikTok and has a Cameo account where fans can pay her to record personalized videos for them. Sophie has said that she enjoys being a content creator because she can do it from anywhere in the world, which makes it easier to travel.

Sophie appears to dabble in making music, as well. She has a SoundCloud page where she sometimes posts original recordings.

How Is Sophie From ‘90 Day Fiance’ Rich?

On 90 Day Fiancé, Sophie has not hidden the fact that she comes from a wealthy family. She appears to have had an extremely privileged upbringing, attending private schools and traveling frequently. Sophie is a U.K. native, but was raised in Spain.

She explained that her family has money because of her grandfather, although she admitted that she has no idea what he actually does for work.

This is much different than what her fiancé, Rob, is used to. His much more humble upbringing and simple lifestyle has been a source of drama between the couple on the TLC show. Rob works as an actor, model and dancer in California.

How Did Sophie and Rob From ‘90 Day Fiance’ Meet?

Despite living on different continents, Sophie and Rob first connected via Instagram. She reached out to him after discovering his account on a page that shared photos of mixed race men. Sophie is mixed race, as well.

Youtube

On 90 Day Fiancé, Rob admitted that he gets a lot of DMs on Instagram from women, which he doesn’t normally answer. However, Sophie’s beauty stood out to him and they began to talk. They bonded over their mixed race backgrounds and six months later, Sophie flew to California to meet Rob. They wound up getting engaged so she could get a K-1 visa.