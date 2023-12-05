90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates seemingly threw major shade towards Shekinah Garner following part one of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all.

The TLC personality, 43, took to her Instagram Stories as the show aired on Monday, December 4, to share a live poll asking fans about the moment Shekinah, 41, told the other cast members that Daniele “ignored her” when she tried to say hello to her.

“What do you think happened with Shekinah?” Danielle asked her followers before giving them two options, “I ignored her bc I don’t [f—k with] pick me bitches” or “I didn’t hear her say hello.”

While most fans voted with the latter, the moment caused quite a stir during the tell-all special. The incident started after Kenneth Niedermeier asked Shekinah and Julio Moya before the show if they had any opinions on the other cast members.

“Well, I said hello to Daniele and she didn’t say hi back, so,” Shekinah told the group. “She just kinda seems like she’s superior to everyone. Like, she’s on another level, and like, she’s too good.”

Daniele and Shekinah’s interactions during the show didn’t go much better as the New York native had a strong opinion after Shekinah played boyfriend Sarper Güven’s voice memo — which detailed how the mom of one should behave and dress for the tell-all.

“It sounds like you’re dealing with two people, who, like, have really severe, like toxic traits,” Daniele told the group. “And they’ve decided to love each other because they both accept each other’s toxic traits.”

Shekinah clapped back, emphasizing that she didn’t feel “controlled by him.”

Daniele wasn’t the only person who Shekinah had tension with. During the tell-all, Shekinah’s sister, Shariyah, was asked to participate in the discussion; however, she declined due to a recent falling out with Shekinah. Instead, Shariyah sent a video message directed to Shekinah and Sarper.

“I don’t think that Sarper is a good partner for you because I haven’t seen anything from him that makes me think he is an honest person,” she said in the recorded video statement. “He has no respect for women. That’s not the kind of person you want to have in your life.”

Following the call, Shekinah revealed to the group that she doesn’t speak to anyone in her family since the show because of her relationship with Sarper.

Shekinah moved overseas to Istanbul, Turkey, to be with Sarper during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. During the spinoff, Shariyah visited the couple and it’s clear she didn’t approve of her sister’s new partner. Upon their first meeting, Sarper defended his decision not to hash out certain issues with Shekinah through text as he said she “acts like a slut.”

“You’re saying that my sister acts like a slut?” Shariyah asked. Sarper stuttered before correcting himself, “I mean, uh bitch.”