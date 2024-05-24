90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star Luke Berry’s sunglasses business has been terminated, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Luke’s company, Gold Express LLC, was terminated in the state of California on June 14, 2023, according to legal documents exclusively viewed by In Touch. He shut down the business just one month after he launched the company in May 2023.

The TLC personality, 30, currently has no other LLCs filed in California, so it’s not clear what his future plans as a business owner are.

The business being terminated may surprise many fans, as his goal of launching the sunglasses company has been one of his major storylines during season 4 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

“I’ve been a mining engineer for seven years now, and I make a lot of money doing it,” he explained about his professional history in a confessional during an April episode. “But about a month ago I was let go because I was taking too much time off work visiting my fiancée, Madelein, in Colombia.”

Luke said he made “a lot of money” as an engineer, though he never properly budgeted his income and often spent all of his earnings. “Over the past year and a half I’ve invested over $500,000 into startup businesses,” he added.

Meanwhile, Luke’s money problems have also been a major issue in his relationship with Madelein, 19.

The couple first met when Luke was on vacation in her native Colombia, and he decided he would move from California to be with her. Luke has spoiled her with many generous gifts over the course of their relationship, including buying her tiny albino Pomeranian named Angel and funding her breast augmentation.

While Luke’s unsteady career has been an obstacle in their relationship, the couple hit another roadblock during the May 6 episode when he revealed he wasn’t going to move to Colombia during his latest trip. Madelein was upset to hear the news, though their problems only escalated during the May 13 episode.

TLC

Luke turned to his friend Brian to discuss the sunglasses business, as well as the arguments he had been having with Madelein. In light of the drama, Brian suggested that Luke get a “bulletproof prenup” if the couple ever weds. The California native ultimately agreed, and later proposed the idea to Madelein.

Unsurprisingly, she didn’t take the idea of signing a prenup well and stormed off in the middle of their conversation.

Reporting by Nate Grant