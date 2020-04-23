Oh, baby! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik got flirty on Instagram with her husband, Alexei, on Wednesday, April 22. The handsome new dad, 32, made his wife gush over a shirtless photo of him and their newborn son, Shai Josef.

“Daddy life …,” the Ukraine native captioned the photo of his bare chest. With his son sleeping in his arms, he had his wife totally smitten. “Hot dad alert!” the new mom, 31, commented with a flame emoji. “#Blessed,” she added.

Courtesy of Alexei Brovarnik/Instagram

The new parents are settling into their roles as mom and dad since welcoming their son on April 14 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. He weighed in at 5 pounds and 10 ounces, measuring 19 inches. Shai was clearly excited to meet his family and arrived one month earlier than his expected due date in May. “We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed!” the reality stars told Us Weekly in a statement after his arrival. “We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other.”

A week after his birth, the brunette beauty shared his special name with the world. “We are so excited to introduce you to our son … Shai Josef Brovarnik,” she announced via Instagram on Tuesday, April 21. “We are so in love.”

Courtesy of Alexei Brovarnik/Instagram

During a Q&A session that same day, she revealed the significance behind his moniker. “Shai means ‘gift’ and he’s definitely out gift!” she wrote on a photo of her sleeping baby. “The name breakdown: Shai is after my grandfather Sam and Josef is after Alexey’s Grandfather Josef.” Surrounded by two blue heart emojis, she wrote out his full name — “Shai Josef.”

Loren and Alex also discussed wanting more children during their Q&A. Although they “absolutely” want to grow their family, they plan to “enjoy our exhaustion and Shai for a little while for now.”

The duo first revealed they were expecting in October 2019. “We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring!” Loren told Us Weekly at the time. “The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”