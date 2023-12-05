Kenneth “Kenny” Niedermeier and Armando Rubio have officially made the move to Mexico City. Kenny shared the news during part one of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all special on Monday, December 4.

Before the tell-all officially began, Kenny, 61, teased to the show’s other cast members that he had “big news to share today.” He then confirmed the Mexico City move later in the taping.

Throughout season 5 of The Other Way, Kenny and Armando, 34, disagreed about where to live. Kenny previously moved from Florida to Mexico to be with Armando, but he was unhappy in his husband’s small town, where the closest grocery store was 30 minutes away.

“In Mexico City, there’s just so much more to do and so many more things to see,” Kenny insisted to Armando during a July episode of the TLC show. “And just being a gay couple and raising a family, it’s more diverse. It’s more open. I think you’ll feel more comfortable.”

Unfortunately, Armando, a self-proclaimed “small-town boy,” was worried that Mexico City would be too dangerous. “People get hurt, robbed constantly,” he argued. “But you know, no matter what I tell Kenny, no matter the risks, he doesn’t seem to care about that.”

Kenny and Armando were first introduced to viewers on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2020. The men met in an online support group for gay fathers – Kenny has four children while Armando has one daughter – and were dating for four years before Kenny relocated to Mexico.

“One of the reasons Kenny moved to Mexico is because it’d be difficult to bring [my daughter] Hannah to the U.S. because she doesn’t know English,” Armando previously explained. “Having lost her mother, I think it’s important to keep her near the family.” Armando was separated from Hannah’s mom when she died in a car crash.

Kenny proposed to Armando one week after he moved to Mexico so they could finally live together. They tied the knot in May 2021, but making it down the aisle was not an easy feat. Same-sex marriages are not widely accepted in Mexican culture and Armando’s family was not supportive of his relationship with Kenny at first. The couple also had to file a petition with the National Human Rights Commission office in Mexico before they were able to legally get married in the country.