90 Day Fiance’s Kara and Guillermo Purchase $475K Home

90 Day Fiancé stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially the proud owners of a stunning Charlotteville, Virginia, home, according to a deed exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The warranty deed listed to TLC personalities shows a purchase price of $475,000. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property comes in at 1,850 square feet and features hardwood floors, a brick exterior and classic, white shutters. The single-family home also is surrounded by trees, offering the couple a nice, shaded porch in the summertime.

“It’s giving homeownership,” the mom of one shared via Instagram on July 27, alongside a photo of her, her husband, and their son, Nicolas Antonio, in front of their new home.

Kara and Guillermo made their reality TV debut on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé in April 2022. The pair met after Kara took a trip to the Dominican Republic, where the Venezuela native happened to be working.

“I was literally just sitting at a table working on my computer with my colleague and this waiter strolled up to our table and said, ‘Ladies, tequila time!’” she told producers about how they met during their debut on the April 17, 2022, episode. “And I was like, ‘Damn, he’s cute.’”

After exchanging numbers, the couple shared a whirlwind romance and moved in together in the Dominican Republic. Eight months later, Guillermo got on one knee, and the Virginia native returned to the United States to begin filing for his K-1 visa.

Courtesy of Kara Bass/Instagram

Season 9 of the flagship series documented the couple as they tackled their new life together in her hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. In Touch confirmed the couple tied the knot on July 23, 2021, and their German Beer Hall wedding played out during a July 2022 episode.

Kara and Guillermo shocked fans alongside franchise costars, Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes, after both couples announced their pregnancies on the day of the August 2022 tell-all. The season 9 couple later welcomed their son on December 3, 2022.

“We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is,” the new mom announced on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”