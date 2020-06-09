On the same page? Bachelor in Paradise alum Clay Harbor reveals he is not tied down after casually dating 90 Day Fiancé star Fernanda Flores. He shared his relationship status during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, June 8.

“Are you dating Fernanda?” one fan asked the former Bachelorette contestant, 32. “I’ve gotten this question a lot!” the hunk responded. “I’ve been on a couple dates with Fernanda and she’s amazing. I’d be open to another date in the future, but for now, I am single.”

Clay’s update comes after the Mexico native, 22, revealed she and the former NFL player were virtually dating during the May 25 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. According to the brunette beauty, the pair first linked up a month prior for an in-person date. “I [met] Clay last year over Instagram, we went on a first date to a basketball game, Lakers vs. Bulls,” she exclusively told In Touch.

Fernanda explained Clay picked her up from her apartment “just like the gentleman that he is.” Upon arriving at the game, they took their seats and bonded over hot dogs and beer.

“We [chatted] a little about each other and find out we have a lot in common: We have both been in reality TV, we are passionate about fitness and health,” the reality star continued. “It’s all about balance, and I think we both like to have fun and enjoy life but at the same time be responsible for our priorities in life. However, we were both recently out of our [former] relationships and I personally wasn’t ready to open my heart again.”

While Fernanda might have eyes for the athlete, she confirmed they are “not in a relationship,” but are “getting to know each other.”

Fernanda was previously married to Jonathan Rivera, where their relationship was documented on season 6 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. Although they got married before the end of the season, they had already split before season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now.

As for Clay, he was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. Although things didn’t work out with Becca, he went on to date Bachelor Nation alum Angela Amezcua for seven months before they split in April 2019. He attempted to find love again season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he had a brief fling with costar Nicole Lopez-Alvar. Sadly, the duo didn’t work out and they split in September 2019.