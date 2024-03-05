John McManus’ girlfriend Megan hinted that she was ready to take the next step in their relationship and get engaged on the Monday, March 4, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

The episode featured John, 40, packing up to travel to San Antonio, Texas, where he moved in with Megan, 33, and her daughter. Upon his arrival, John had to sleep in Megan’s daughter’s room until everyone in the house felt comfortable with the new living situation. Although he was admittedly disappointed about sleeping alone at first, he confirmed that he’d be able to “adjust.”

As the couple settled into their new life together, Megan brought up the possibility of John proposing to her in the future. He said that an engagement “seems fast,” but admitted that he wants to spend the rest of his life with Megan. “I don’t see myself spending the rest of my life with anybody else but her,” John said.

90 Day Fiancé fans have been following John and Megan’s relationship on season 4 of The Single Life. However, viewers were first introduced to John as Patrick Mendez’s brother on the franchise’s flagship show. He received a starring role on the spinoff series after Megan slid into his DMs and they began a long-distance relationship in 2023.

On the February 19 episode, Megan traveled to Las Vegas to spend time with John, Patrick, 33, and Patrick’s wife, Thaís Ramone. During a group dinner, Megan became concerned when Patrick revealed that his older brother did not want children. John assured his girlfriend that this was something that he could change his mind on in the future.

However, Megan was done with dating long-distance and insisted that John give her a deadline on when he planned to move to Texas to be with her. Although John was frustrated by the “ultimatum,” he eventually agreed to pack his bags and relocate from Las Vegas to San Antonio.

Throughout their relationship, Megan and John have disagreed about what they want in the future. As season 4 of The Single Life has progressed, John has seemingly come around to getting more serious with the single mom.

Things appear to have worked out for the couple, as John posted photos and videos with Megan on his Instagram in 2024. On Sunday, March 3, he revealed that the two hired a babysitter for a “couple’s getaway.” John shared a video of Megan sitting on a chair at the beach while he filmed her from close by. She didn’t appear to be wearing an engagement ring in the clip.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.