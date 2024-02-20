90 Day: The Single Life stars John McManus and his girlfriend, Megan, have hit yet another roadblock in their relationship.

During a double date with his brother, Patrick Mendes, and Patrick’s wife, Thaís Ramone, John, 40, became frustrated after Patrick, 33, revealed that his brother did not want a child.

Despite John’s discomfort in the topic, Megan, 33, told John it was important to her that they discuss the issue of having children. John replied by telling her it is possible that he will change his mind in the future.

However, Megan had another concern. She added that she would like John to give her a deadline on the end of their long-distance romance, warning him that she does not know if their relationship can work if he does not move from Las Vegas to San Antonio.

Seemingly taken aback by her comment, John replied that he doesn’t want an “ultimatum.” Both were disappointed with how Megan’s trip went as John dropped Megan off at the airport, ending the episode on a low note for the couple.

John made his reality TV debut as a supporting cast member on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, on which his brother Patrick starred. After he became a fan-favorite due to his sense of humor and tendency to speak his mind, John joined the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk alongside his brother.

Now, as a cast member on season 4 of The Single Life, John has offered fans a glimpse into the ups and downs of his own journey to find love. Since his January debut on the hit show, John has introduced viewers to his new girlfriend, Megan, with whom he has been in a long-distance relationship for about six months.

Even though they had a strong initial connection, John and Megan have already butted heads over their respective plans for the future. While Megan is looking for a committed partner with whom she can coparent her young daughter, John isn’t yet ready for something serious.

Even his sister-in-law, Thaís, couldn’t help but express her concerns to Megan about his ability to help raise her daughter, telling her John is “like a child.”

“You will have two children, for sure,” Thaís warned Megan during the show’s February 12 episode.

Weeks before Valentine’s Day, John made his relationship with Megan Instagram official, sharing a series of selfies with her to his account on February 3.

“See where our journey takes us,” John captioned the snaps.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.