90 Day Fiancé Tim Malcolm’s date ended on an awkward note when he refused the woman’s advances to kiss him.

In a teaser clip for the Monday, February 12, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life shared by People, Tim’s date made it clear that she wanted to end the evening with a smooch. “I just want to be with you here because we didn’t have time to be together,” she told him as they admired the view of the water.

Following a moment of silence, Tim, 43, asked if there was anything in particular she wanted to talk about. “I don’t want to talk,” she confidently responded. “I mean, this is a beautiful night.”

After the reality star admitted that he didn’t “understand” her signals, he asked, “What are you trying to say?” She coyly responded, “I don’t want to say anything.”

The date then moved closer to him, and he asked if she was “forcing [him] to give [her] a kiss.”

She insisted that she wasn’t “forcing” him to kiss her, though asked if he was interested. Tim tried to find a happy medium by giving her a “little kiss” or “a sample,” though she made it clear she wasn’t happy with the compromise. “I want to brush my teeth and stuff,” Tim explained about why he was hesitant. She then said she didn’t mind, jokingly adding, “I just smell like beans. That’s sexy!”

Tim continued to open up about why he was hesitant to kiss her in a confessional. “In my mind, I’m thinking this is the perfect moment for a first kiss for everything, except for the fact that I just ate,” he explained. “It’s been a while. Like, will she think I’m a good kisser? I just have all this s–t going through my brain.”

Fans will get to watch Tim’s uncomfortable date after he exclusively spoke to In Touch on January 23, revealing which of his cast members he would like to kiss while playing “Kiss, Marry, Kill.”

TLC

“I don’t want to just pick one. I would say I’ve never got to meet her in person, but I think it’s Paola [Mayfield]. She’s wrestling now. She is intriguing to me,” the North Carolina native exclusively In Touch about Paola, who is currently working as a pro wrestler. ​“Of course, people are like, ‘Oh, she’s from Colombia,’ and everybody thinks I’m obsessed with Colombian women, but I love wrestling. I’ve actually watched some of her matches and she really dove into a very hard sport. Even though it’s fake and has a predetermined outcome, the athleticism in it is very, very real. And I really respect that about her.”

However, Tim revealed that Paola, 36, isn’t the only TLC star he finds intriguing and said there are “a lot of attractive women on 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoffs.”

“I’ve been telling people lately, Sophie [Sierra] is actually not my type by typical ‘Tim standards,’ but she’s very attractive,” he continued. “I’m not normally attracted to British accents, but I think that her accent is very attractive.”