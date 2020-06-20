Courtesy Fernanda Flores/Instagram

Showing him what he’s missing? 90 Day Fiancé star Fernanda Flores posted gorgeous new photos from the beach after her ex-husband, Jonathan Rivera, announced his new engagement. On Thursday, June 18, and Friday, June 19, the model flaunted her figure as she snapped her own selfies while on set for photo shoots.

“Golden hour,” Fernanda, 22, captioned one shot. “Glowing,” she wrote on another. The following day, she slipped into a bikini as she told fans to “get ready for bathing suit pictures!” It seems like the TLC star is working hard — and looking incredible.

Courtesy Fernanda Flores/Instagram

But she’s not waiting around trying to get ex Jonathan’s attention. On June 18, he revealed he was ready to tie the knot once again after proposing to his new flame. “Easiest decision I’ve ever made,” he captioned his own beach photos as his fiancée, Janelle Miller, flashed a diamond ring for the camera.

Fernanda has moved on, too. After celebrating her “officially single” status in March, she started testing the waters with Bachelor in Paradise alum Clay Harbor. During a May episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, she revealed they were going on Zoom dates after meeting in person months earlier. “Clay is just a guy that I like a lot. He was a football player. He’s been in a few reality TV shows before. Clay’s so hot. So hot,” she gushed on the show.

Though Clay, 32, called himself “single” in early June, he revealed he’s open to going on more dates with the Mexican model — she exclusively told In Touch in May that she’s “looking forward” to doing the same. In the meantime, she revealed she was having plenty of fun with their virtual hangs. During one, the football player even delivered her a romantic dinner before heading home so they could hop on a video call and eat their meals at the same time.

“He [was] supposed to send me dinner from the same restaurant and have dinner over Zoom, but he surprised me, bringing the dinner himself,” Fernanda shared. “He said, ‘I thought would be better than a random delivery guy.’ It made me so happy. … Then we got back to the original plan and had our Zoom dinner date.”

As for Jonathan and his new lady, she’s not harboring any hard feelings. “I wish them all the best,” she told In Touch.