Is Fernanda Flores moving on? The 90 Day Fiancé alum shared in a sweet video of her kissing a new man on Instagram — and quickly revealed that the whole thing was just an April Fools’ Day prank. On Wednesday, April 1, she took to social media to confirm she’s “still single and happy” after finalizing her divorce from ex Jonathan Rivera.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about my dating life. I didn’t want to say anything at first because the divorce wasn’t finalized. Now that the divorce is finally over, I’m ready to speak on my relationship. Everyone, meet my new man,” Fernanda, 21, captioned her post. “He’s amazing, [supports] me in all my dreams and believes in me. I’m so glad I finally don’t have to hide this anymore. It feels so good to be open and out about it. Te amo, mi amor.” At the bottom of her post, she added, “APRIL FOOLS!”

Though Fernanda and her pal are keeping things strictly platonic, fans were (briefly) happy about her meeting someone new. “I got excited for a minute!” one wrote in the comments of her post. “Eff you,” a second wrote, adding emojis with tears of joy. “OMG, I was screaming like, ‘OMG, he’s cute, and you guys are so cute.’” A third added, “You need a man like that. You did get me, [though]!”

For the most part, the brunette beauty’s followers are just glad to see her so happy — and they’re holding out hope that she’ll find the person who’s right for her. Just a few weeks earlier, the reality star hinted she’s open to something new after revealing her divorce paperwork with Jonathan had been finished and signed. “By forgiving and closing chapters, you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way,” she captioned pictures inside and outside of the courthouse.

In February 2020, the Mexico native exclusively told In Touch that when the right person comes along, she’s “ready” for romance. “I feel better with myself,” she shared, admitting that’s been feeling more “confident” in recent months. “I think [people] shouldn’t jump into another relationship right away when you’re hurting, because then you’re doing it from a need. … I chose to heal by myself, and, now that I’ve moved on, I’m ready.”