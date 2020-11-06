Every minute is magic! Evelyn Halas and Justin Halas from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise are getting the hang of being first-time parents after welcoming their bouncing baby boy, Nathan, in September 2020.

The couple was featured on season 2 of the TLC show and documented how they met by chance at the 2013 World Games in Santiago de Cali, Colombia.

“I saw a beautiful girl standing in line, so I used my Spanish to say ‘Hola,‘ and she kind of laughed and smiled,” Justin shared about their first encounter. “There was an instant spark, for the next seven days I don’t think she left my side one time. Three months later, I ended up going back to Colombia to see if this romance was real and by the end of that trip, I ended up proposing to her,” he added.

After realizing they had an incredible connection, the dynamic duo made it official by exchanging their vows in 2014. Justin doesn’t have an Instagram account, so Evelyn often keeps fans in the loop about their lives post-reality TV via her page.

In April 2020, the brunette beauty announced they were expecting their first child together. “Surprise!!! #BabyHalas is coming! Estamos esperando baby!” she captioned her post tagged in San Jose, California. Evelyn later showed love to her followers for their heartfelt comments and direct messages. “Thank you everyone for all your good wishes and love! I appreciate it,” she wrote in response.

Evelyn revealed she was taken aback to find out she was pregnant on December 31, 2019, especially because it happened “so fast!”

“I [am] 35 and [being] pregnant [at] this age is a bit more difficult, but … in my case, [it] was very easy!” she exclusively told In Touch. “It was hard to believe, so the other day Justin and I went to the doctor to [get] another pregnancy test!”

“Three tests … all positive!” Evelyn shared. “Never imagined that was going to happen [amid] all this madness in the world … but we are happy with my pregnancy. I’m well, healthy and happy to see my belly grow day after day.”

Their little one arrived just before the holidays and the proud parents couldn’t be happier as they make new memories with their baby boy.

Scroll down to see the cutest photos of Evelyn and Justin’s son Nathan!