Quarantine is getting to everyone — including 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth Potthast Castravet and Andrei Castravet. On the Monday, April 20, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, the couple found themselves arguing over money. As the reality TV couple updated fans on how they’re doing amid social distancing, they revealed online shopping has become a major source of tension.

“Why did you blow up $400 yesterday on the internet? That’s a problem,” Andrei, 34 tells his wife. “Why are you buying shirts … trademarked shirts? That’s [like] $100 apiece.” Though Elizabeth argued that it’s still important she “looks good,” her husband tells her to “have some logic.”

Even simple trips to the market prove to be conversation minefields for the couple now that money is tight. Though the blonde beauty works for her dad as a property manager, she reveals he “basically cut [her] pay in half each week” while many stores and businesses are shut down and real estate is expected to take a hit. “It’s really taken a toll on us,” she said. “This is our main source of income. I am the breadwinner right now in our family.”

Andrei, meanwhile, is missing his relatives. The Moldovan star already lives in a separate country from his parents, and the pandemic makes keeping in touch even harder. “Both of my parents are over 60 years old, and I’m worried about them,” he said. “[The] coronavirus crisis has certainly made me feel far away from my family and my country. Even if you want to travel to see your parents, we cannot travel at this point.”

His wife is having a bit of the opposite problem. Although she loves her husband — and even took to social media to gush over his fit figure just earlier this month — all of the hours spent trapped inside are getting to them. Going for a solo walk or taking their 1-year-old daughter, Eleanor, out for some fresh air simply isn’t cutting it. “I love spending time together as a family,” she told cameras, “but there’s only so much time you can spend together before you start losing its little bit.”

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premieres on TLC Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

