90 Day: The Last Resort’s Ed “Big Ed” Brown worried about the future of his relationship with fiancée Liz Woods

While the couple has faced many issues since they began dating in 2021, one of their largest struggles has been Ed’s inability to take their relationship seriously. Following a group activity in a teaser clip for the Monday, September 4, episode shared by Parade, Liz, 31, called out Ed, 58, for rolling her eyes throughout the activity that was intended to help them work through their issues.

After she claimed he can’t “be serious in the moment,” Ed defended himself by explaining that he was just “looking for that laugh.” Liz fired back by noting that his attitude could lead to the end of their relationship. “Sometimes I need you to be serious,” she added.

Ed showed a moment of potential growth by admitting he made a mistake and promised to work on it. “I need to calm down my comedy, because the minute things get serious and I get nervous, I go funny, and I’m sorry for making jokes instead of paying attention,” he said.

“I just don’t want you to think I’m taking this lightly, [because] I’m not. I’m serious about us. I want it to work,” the TLC personality continued. “I just feel us slipping away and I say this very carefully [but] I just don’t like to take life so seriously, because something could happen to you, something could happen to me.”

Fans were first introduced to the couple during season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in August 2021 after the 90 Day Fiancé alum met Liz while she was working as a manager at his favorite San Diego restaurant.

Ed and Liz tied the knot during a ​wedding ceremony and reception attended by family and friends held on Tuesday, August 29, in Bentonville, Arkansas. The big day began at 3 p.m. at Holland Barn Venue and was expected to end around 10 p.m., according to the wedding website. While the couple hasn’t shared photos from the ceremony yet, the website explained that the event had a bohemian theme.

The pair split and reconciled several times leading up to their nuptials, while they appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort with the intention of saving their relationship.

TLC

Ed and Liz are currently appearing on the new TLC show following their split during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all, where Ed admitted he lied about being on a dating app and revealed he had been in contact with ex Rose Vega.

However, they later reconciled and are now seemingly in a good place. Ed has even credited Liz for teaching him how to be a better boyfriend. “I didn’t really know how to be a boyfriend and I went and started to get therapy, and the therapist mentioned 15 co-dependencies. I think I had 14 of them,” he previously said. “We’re not doing it for the camera. We’re doing it, you know, because we love and care for each other.”