She’s no gold-digger! 90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg denied claims she wants to “sit back and spend all” of husband Jihoon Lee’s money in a new Instagram comment. On Monday, August 3, the TLC star clapped back.

“So what do you plan on doing when Jihoon is out working to pay for you and the kids? You can also get a job, too, you know,” an Instagram troll wrote in a now-deleted comment. “Or do you just want to sit back and spend all the money in your joint bank account [you are] demanding Jihoon to have? OMG.”

Courtesy Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Deavan, 23, has clashed with Jihoon, 29, about money on The Other Way, but that doesn’t mean she’s down to argue about her relationship problems with fans. “Funny. I make my own money and always have,” she snapped. “It’s not about money, but I just wanted some type of proof he wasn’t lying.”

Ironically, the couple, who share son Taeyang and Drascilla, Deavan’s daughter from a previous relationship, seemed to finally reconcile after their financial fights during the August 3 episode. After Jihoon stormed out of a family dinner, his wife followed so they could work out their issues. Once they were able to speak in private, the South Korea native admitted he was being selfish instead of thinking about his family.

“Because of long-distance, I didn’t take you seriously,” Jihoon said. However, “reality hit” for the new father once Deavan gave birth to Taeyang. “I [made a] mistake,” he told his wife. “I will change.” To prove how serious he was, he even had his mom go to a nearby ATM and withdraw the $3,000 he had in his savings account so he could give it to Deavan. “So sorry, [for] everything,” he told her. “I do really love you.”

Together, the couple agreed to move forward by sharing a joint bank account for family expenses. Deavan also decided to spend the $3,000 Jihoon gave her on finding an apartment where the family of four could live together. Though she issued an ultimatum, giving her ex one month to step up to the plate as a father, she wanted to give him the opportunity to prove himself. “I’m giving him this other chance because I believe his son deserves another chance,” she said. “I’m doing this for our son.”