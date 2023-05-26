One year down. 90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg says her 4-year-old son, Taeyang, is “one step closer” to beating cancer as they reach the one year anniversary of his diagnosis.

“Today is a difficult day for all of us. Reflecting back on the past year and all the trials it has brought,” Deavan, 26, shared via Instagram on Thursday, May 25. “The past year our lives were turned upside down and shattered. Many days we thought we were going to lose our sweet boy.”

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

She continued, “Although he isn’t cured and is still battling this horrible disease. We know this anniversary marks one step closer to his recovery.”

The former reality star went on to thank her fans and followers for their “support” along the way.

“100 beautiful cards sent to Taeyang, outfits to make him feel special, handmade gifts, surprise presents, and blankets,” Deavan added. “You guys have raised over $40,000 out of [our] $50,000 goal in just one year. Because of you we were able to provide proper care for Taeyang during this difficult time. I can’t thank you guys enough and how much I appreciate every kind gesture. My heart feels warm and I know everytime we get a new card or even a message on social media … you guys help us push through [sic].”

The mother of three – who is also mom to daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship as well as an infant, whom she shares with fiancé Topher Park – first announced Taeyang was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in May 2022, just days after his third birthday.

“I’m overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang, who just celebrated his third birthday last week, was just diagnosed with childhood cancer,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing heartbreaking photos of the toddler in the hospital. “He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago. Taeyang will need around-the-clock hospital care, and this will be a long two-year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years.”

Now, one year later, Deavan announced they are “One year down .. two more to go!”