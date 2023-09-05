90 Day Fiancé star David Dangerfield slammed a scam fundraiser that was set up to allegedly earn money to fix Sheila Mangubats home.

David, 42, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 3, to share a photo of a GoFundMe page asking fans to “please consider donating or sharing” to a fundraiser to help with repairs for the home, which has been featured on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“Hi, Please note: Someone other than Sheila and I has made this fraudulent go fund me page,” David told his fans. “We apologize and want everyone to know that the donations that are given will not go to the rightful person’s.”

After noting that the couple does not know Bri Bruce, the person who set up the online fundraiser, David asked that no one donate to the cause. “Although Sheila and I truly thank all the fans that are willing to support her, we kindly ask that you do not start any campaigns asking for donations from 90 Day Fans,” he wrote. “Again we both truly appreciate and thank you all for offering support.”

The state of Sheila’s home has been a popular topic since the couple made their reality TV debut. During the July 30 episode, Sheila’s mom, Remedios Mangubat, died after she fell down the stairs in the house.

Sheila, 31, explained that the stairs were not nailed down properly, which caused them to give out and Remedios died from the impact of the fall. The accident took place around 5 ​a.m., so the family didn’t learn about the fatal fall until they woke up hours later.

Then in the August 13 episode, Sheila admitted she needed David’s help to pay for home repairs because she didn’t have a job. However, David explained he couldn’t afford to help because he’s “not rich” and was already working two jobs.

Sheila noted in a confessional that her life “in Philippines is so difficult.” The TLC personality continued, “I have job before pandemic but it’s very hard for me to find work right now. I feel embarrassed but I don’t have anybody in my family that can help me financially.”

While David suggested that she keep looking for a job, he added that he could send her money in the meantime to contribute to the house. After he made the comment, Sheila asked David if he thought she was using him for his money. He insisted that he didn’t think that way, though the mother of one grew concerned and said she wasn’t using him for his money.

TLC (2)

Despite the drama surrounding her home, the couple seemingly worked through their issues and David proposed during the Sunday, September 3, episode. Prior to the proposal, he admitted he was hesitant to pop the question.

“I’m ready, but nothing is a sure thing,” he said in a confessional before proposing. “So I’ll be nervous until she says ‘yes.’”

David continued, “I’ve never found true love and now with Sheila I finally have it. I believe in our relationship and I hope Sheila believes in it too. This will decide our future.”