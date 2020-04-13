Are you forgetting all your beauty secrets while stuck at home in quarantine? What about plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures that need to be tended to? Botched stars Dr. Terry DuBrow and Dr. Paul Nassif exclusively tell In Touch how to handle your Botox and fillers while we are all forced to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Dubrow kept it real, saying, “This is not necessarily the time to focus on your plastic surgery needs, your Botoxes, [or] your fillers.”

“This is the time to hunker down, get your sleep, exercise as much as you can,” Dr. Dubrow advises. The reality TV duo were honest in saying that there are more important things right now than being concerned with the upkeep of Botox and fillers.

Shutterstock

“One thing that people can do besides eating well … is more taking care of their skin,” Dr. Nassif reveals. Both docs discuss how keeping up with your skincare routine will be an important way to stay feeling good about your appearance when your typical beauty routine could be falling by the wayside in these abnormal times.

“I think that taking care of their skin is something that everyone can do while they’re home, in addition to doing all those health things,” Dr. Nassif recommends. Not only will you look amazing, but it could also help relieve some stress — who couldn’t use a little #selfcare?

As for how Dr. Nassif is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, he says he’s trying to help with something “called the Mask Movement.” A clothing company called LA Made is making cloth masks and will be donating them to four hospitals around the country, and they got in touch with Dr. Nassif to “help get the word out.” “Everyone can donate, I think, $4.50 for two. We add a third one, and then we donate them.” Dr. Dubrow added, “I want to send my extreme gratitude and thanks to all the frontline responders and healthcare workers that are out there in all the hotspots throughout this country.”

For more, watch the video above! Botched returns for an all-new season on Monday, April 13 only on E!