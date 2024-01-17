90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett had a major clapback for a troll who called her out for a botched boob job.

“If your implants touch your stomach, they’re too big for your slim frame,” the meme read alongside a photo of her wearing a pink bikini, which Chantel, 32, shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 17.

In her response, the TLC personality wrote, “Lmao but they aren’t implants.”

Chantel has long fought the boob job rumors since her debut on the franchise alongside her ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno, on season 4 in 2016. The aesthetics nurse first addressed the breast augmentation speculation during her run on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in November 2020.

“Always had boobs,” the 90 Day: The Single Life alum captioned a photo of herself in her earlier years via her Instagram Stories. “Then I grew up.” The reality TV alum went on to share a throwback picture from 2009 next to a more recent photo taken in 2019, with her chest appearing to be the same size in both pictures.

Despite shutting down fan speculation, The Family Chantel alum believed in doing whatever “makes you feel comfortable in your own skin.”

“Working out, makeup, even surgery. People keep asking about ‘my surgeries,’” she continued. “I just wanted to make it known that I have not had any, but do believe [in] having the confidence to do what makes you feel beautiful.”

While the TLC personality has not exactly gone under the knife, she did admit to enhancing her smile through lip filler earlier this month.

Chantel is currently documenting her jump back into the dating pool on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life following her split from the Dominican Republic native, 32, in 2022.

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel after six years of marriage in May 2022 and claimed in the filing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Six weeks after Pedro filed his documents, the 90 Day: The Single Life star filed her own counterclaims and accused her ex of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, Chantel claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The pair finalized their divorce during season 5 of The Family Chantel, which premiered in October 2023.

“When Pedro filed for divorce, the rug was definitely ripped out from under me and the wind knocked out of me,” Chantel told producers during her 90 Day: The Single Life debut on January 1. “My entire fantasy of what I had for my life and my marriage was shattered.”