While Liz Woods was “done” with Ed “Big Ed” Brown following the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all in January 2023, she revealed why she keeps taking him back despite their messy splits.

“Well, when I first met Ed we actually didn’t really get along, but then during the pandemic when we met at the restaurant, our restaurant was just re-opening,” Liz, 31, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, August 11. “And he didn’t want to go home and then I was getting out of a very bad relationship. So, then we would just kind of hang out and just talk for, like, a half hour after work every day. So I got to, like, get to know him. Not Big Ed — I got to know Ed, his heart, how he is.”

The TLC personality explained that Ed, 58, with whom she shares a 28-year age difference, has a sweet side that “most people don’t get to see” and was also great with her daughter, Riley.

“Riley would go to work with me almost every day during the pandemic because there’s no childcare and no school and over time, he would just bring her, like, little toys and stickers,” Liz gushed over their dynamic, noting she saw a “different side” to the 90 Day Fiancé alum. “So we became friends and I just got to know his heart. Then when we started dating, he always made sure I was eating, he always made sure I had my coffee. I’d get off of work and he had my bubble bath ready every night, or, he, like, massaged my feet.”

Fans were first introduced to Liz and Big Ed’s rocky on-and-off relationship on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in August 2021, after Ed met Liz at his favorite local San Diego restaurant where she worked as a manager.

While the pair have called it quits multiple times since announcing their November 2021 engagement — their most public split being during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all where Ed lied about communicating with his ex Rose Vega — the couple is set to star in the franchise’s latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, premiering on Monday, August 14.

The series focuses on five fan-favorite couples who have reached breaking points in their relationship as they undergo couples therapy to determine the future.

“I’m realizing that in life, if you’re not happy within yourself — which I haven’t been for a while — you can’t make the other person happy,” Ed said of his experience on the show. “I didn’t really know how to be a boyfriend and I went and started to get therapy, and the therapist mentioned 15 co-dependencies. I think I had 14 of them. But Liz really kind of, in a way, trained me on how to, you know, become a boyfriend.”

While the couple has been rumored to be tying the knot later this month, Ed revealed he was open to televising their wedding. “We’re not doing it for the camera. We’re doing it, you know, because we love and care for each other,” he explained. “I just want to keep living life and having a good time. There’s a fun part of the fame that we get to enjoy, you know, so I want to kind of enjoy more of that and continue to build our lives together.”