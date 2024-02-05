90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Campbell wasn’t going to let a hurricane ruin her wedding day to Manuel Velez.

As viewers watched Ashley, 34, and Manuel, 37, prepare to walk down the aisle during a Florida ceremony on the Sunday, February 4, episode, chaos ensued when a tropical storm hit the town.

One day before the wedding, Ashley’s wedding planner, Armando, left a voicemail to explain that going forward with the wedding would put their guests at risk. “Looking at the climate, it looks like we’re gonna have tropical storms,” he stated. “You have to understand when you’re on the beach, you’re possibly putting your people in a really serious situation.”

While Ashley was initially calm about her wedding, the voicemail made her second guess if they should move forward with the ceremony. “Hearing the word ‘storm’ is making me hyperventilate,” she admitted in a confessional. “I’m not a Floridian, OK? I did not take into account hurricane season when I chose the wedding date … at all.”

“This is my dream wedding, and I can’t even think of bad weather running it,” the TLC personality continued. “What happens if it rains? Or even worse, if there’s a hurricane? I’m gonna die.”

Ashley later channeled her inner witch to get an idea of what she should expect for the day. “I intentionally wanted to marry Manuel as close to the full moon in Pisces as I could, and we’ve got this full moon hitting right on day 89,” she explained. “All of this is happening in divine timing.”

She then revealed she didn’t have a backup plan in case the weather prevented them from getting married outside. “I chose the date, but the rest I thought was being handled by my wedding planner, so I don’t have a plan B,” she said. “Postponing isn’t an option.”

One of the reasons Ashley didn’t want to postpone the nuptials was because several of their guests traveled from out of town. However, the timing was also an issue because they were close to Manuel’s K-1 Visa expiration date. “After those 90 days, if you don’t get married, they get the boot,” Ashley explained, noting that Manuel could be sent back to South America.

TLC

By the end of the episode, Ashley made it clear that the wedding would go on regardless of the severity of the hurricane. “I have been waiting to marry him for so long. It’s happening. We’re getting married on the beach. That’s the vision. That’s what’s happening,” she told her sister. “That’s what we’re doing. At 5:30 p.m. There is no other option.”

While the episode ended before the couple tied the knot, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Ashley and Manuel wed in September 2022 following their engagement full of drama. Manuel has expressed his concerns over Ashley’s claims that she’s a “witch,” while he also admitted he wasn’t thrilled with the idea of her meeting his two sons.

Ashley previously explained she wanted to meet his sons ​during a November 2023 episode, though Manuel said he was worried about how the meeting would go due to their language barrier. The Ecuador native also said he had concerns that Ashley would “lose her patience” trying to communicate with his sons.