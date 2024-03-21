90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Martson is “mind blown” Jax Taylor is back on television after he allegedly attacked her on social media in 2022 and made past racist comments toward her ex-husband, Jay Smith.

“Saying I was ‘fat’ and had a ‘fupa’ when I was 120 pounds soaking wet with the absolute most flat stomach ever but?!!!!!,” Ashley, 37, wrote via Instagram as she watched the premiere of Jax’s new Bravo show The Valley on Wednesday, March 20. “Make it make sense.”

The TLC personality also slammed the network for bringing the Vanderpump Rules alum back after his December 2020 firing. “Good for you for getting back on TV Jax after getting fired for being racist against my ex,” she concluded. “I guess Bravo forgot about that.”

Jax, 44, was fired months after costars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were let go in June 2020 for racist actions against Faith Stowers, a Black former Vanderpump Rules cast member. Faith, 35, revealed via a June 2020 Instagram Live that Stassi, 35, and Kristen, 41, had reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with.

Fans later asked for Jax to receive the axe, as he also accused Faith of committing crimes when he was asked if she would become a permanent cast member on VPR.

“She’s wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude,” the House of Villians alum replied in a resurfaced tweet from December 2017. “Someone’s going to jail.”

After Stassi and Kristen’s firings, Ashley also called for Jax to get the boot and referenced alleged past racist remarks the reality star made about Jay.

“Well @bravotv don’t leave out old Jax Taylor who harassed us when our show first aired,” Ashley wrote via Instagram in June 2020. “If you don’t understand why I find this racist please watch my story. Education is key.”

The hairdresser uploaded a screenshot of an alleged comment that Jax left on one of her pictures from 2018, where he directly referenced Jay’s nose.

“Your mans nose is the size of his head…” the Bravo star allegedly wrote at the time.

Ashley slammed him for the racial stereotypes implied in his alleged comment.

“When your nose or my nose is referenced as large it’s probably just a large nose. Black people have been historically colored to an ape or monkey, meant to be derogatory,” she explained at the time. “One of the most well known racial stereotypes is referencing a black persons [sic] nose, again suggesting it is similar to that of an ape.”

Despite the past allegations against him, Jax returned to Bravo, alongside his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, for The Valley in March 2024. The series features a group of friends navigating “businesses, families and adulthood” while living in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. Kristen was also invited back as a permanent cast member.