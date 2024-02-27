90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet revealed their plans to move away from her family following their ongoing drama.

Andrei, 36, explained that he and Libby, 33, wanted to move from Tampa, Florida, to Naples, Florida, to be closer to his business partner during the Monday, February 26, episode of 90 Day Diaries. However, Libby admitted she was hesitant to move so far away from her family and shared that they have not yet told her father, Chuck Potthast.

“I’m a little concerned that he might not react well, but at the same time I think he understands that I would do whatever it takes to get a beautiful life for me and my family,” Andrei added about Chuck, who is Libby’s only family member he gets along with. “We’ll see.”

Libby chimed in, “Even though things aren’t going well with my family right now, it is still a huge decision to move a couple of hours away from them.”

The mother of two got on board with the idea after they toured a home in Naples. The couple then broke the news to Chuck, who admitted he was surprised. Despite being caught off guard, Chuck said he was happy Andrei was determined to provide for Libby and their kids Ellie and Winston.

“Listen, don’t be so dramatic,” Andrei jokingly told Chuck after he said he will miss his grandchildren. “You’re literally two hours on the highway. It’s going to be fine. It’s going to be great.”

Not only did Andrei and Libby share their plans to move, but the couple also announced that the Moldova native’s green card was approved following his immigration drama. Andrei previously opened up about his immigration troubles during an October 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where he met with an immigration attorney to discuss his interview with USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services).

During the meeting, Andrei learned that his past in Moldova might have caused suspicions and led to the development in the case. He then revealed he was “part of an interior investigation” when he worked as a police officer in Moldova “because somebody just like [questioned] our work.” The reality star added that he testified in court amid the investigation, though insisted he didn’t do anything wrong.

TLC

As Libby and Andrei feared he could be deported, they wondered if her family called ICE on him. Her family members denied turning him in to immigration during a family group therapy session featured on the season 7 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, while they continued to maintain their innocence during the tell-all.

Andrei has a complicated history with Libby’s family, and he even got into a fist fight with her brother, Charlie Potthast, during an August 2021 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The tension between Andrei and her siblings grew when Chuck asked him to join the family real estate business, which made Libby’s siblings feel like he was crossing a line.