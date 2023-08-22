‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars React to Kalani and Asuelu’s Cheating Drama

From infidelity to hall passes, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa unloaded their issues on 90 Day: The Last Resort. After they aired their juicy cheating scandal on the season premiere, their 90 Day costars have taken to social media to react with their own thoughts and comments.

On the August 14 episode, Kalani revealed that Asuelu cheated on her during a trip to his native Samoa by accepting oral sex from another woman. Kalani found out about Asuelu’s infidelity because he got thrush, which is an oral yeast infection, as a result. As a way to make it even, Asuelu gave her a hall pass to kiss another man. However, Kalani admitted that the kiss escalated to sex.

Unfortunately, Kalani revealed that she was also starting to develop feelings for her hall pass, who is a man named Dallas Nuez.

Keep scrolling to see how your favorite 90 Day Fiancé alums have reacted to Kalani and Asuelu’s cheating scandals.