Some of Your Favorite ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Love Going Braless! Paola, Larissa, Anfisa and More

If you’re a big fan of 90 Day Fiancé then you already know the TLC reality series is responsible for introducing the world to personalities like Anfisa Nava, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Paola Mayfield and more! As a result, many of these women have blown up on social media and love to give fans more insight into their lives — including sharing photos of all their fashionable (and sexy!) outfits. In fact, Anfisa, Larissa, Paola and others love going braless on Instagram.

Beyond ditching their bras, however, so many 90 Day Fiancé stars are totally transparent about a number of taboo subjects like getting plastic surgery. Take Larissa, for example. Although she’s no longer on the show, the Brazil native has spoken a lot about going under the knife.

“The reason that I [went under the knife] is because as you know, I have a family in Brazil, I have a boyfriend who is 28 years old and I am exposed daily on social media,” she explained during a September 2020 interview with Life & Style, referring to her now-ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols.

“People have haters, but the lovers, they ask you what procedures you use, what clothes that [you have] on. So, I want to look good for myself and to make money to send to Brazil and to make a living here,” Larissa added. Earlier, during a June episode of 90 Day Fiancé, the mother of two detailed exactly what she had done.

“I lost weight,” Larissa explained. “I did [my] butt to make it bigger. I did Botox. I did my nose. I did my lips. I did my cheekbones. I did my chin. I am a new woman and I feel very happy.”

Of course, Larissa is hardly the only 90DF star to discuss getting plastic surgery. During a 2018 Instagram Q&A, Paola Mayfield revealed she had her upper lip done and got a breast augmentation before moving to the United States.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of your favorite 90 Day Fiancé stars going braless.