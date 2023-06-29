New beginnings. 90 Day Fiancé star Kris Foster made her reality TV debut during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way with her ​now-ex Jeymi Noguera. Keep scrolling to find out ​where Kris is now, what she is up to today, ​where she stands with Jeymi and more.

Where Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kris Foster Today?

While her romance with Jeymi wasn’t meant to be, Kris is seemingly embracing her life back in the United States.

She is taking advantage of her time on the show and announced she started a Cameo, where fans can purchase personalized videos from her.

“I’m so freaking excited because I’m finally on Cameo,” she told her fans in a video shared via Instagram on June 28. “I’m ready to get started, so if you want me to say ‘Happy Birthday,’ ‘Happy Anniversary’ or just tell somebody that they’re awesome, hit me up.”

After noting she was “excited” to make the videos, Kris also offered to tell people they “suck” in her clips. “It’s your money. I can do whatever!” she said.

Where Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kris Foster Live Now?

Kris has not revealed exactly where she is living today, though she appears to be back in her home state of Alabama.

In May, she promoted ​a drag show event via Instagram that took place at the Firehouse Community Arts Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Why Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera Break Up?

After Kris and Jeymi met online, fans watched the pair meet in person for the first time when Kris traveled to Colombia during season 4.

The couple didn’t want to waste any time and planned to tie the knot just days after Kris’ arrival. Despite dealing with problems in their relationship over money and their lack of trust, Kris and Jeymi eventually tied the knot during the April 2 episode.

Shortly after they tied the knot, after their nuptials, Kris returned to the United States for two weeks to get a medication prescription that was not available in Colombia. However, her stay was extended for nearly five months when her son, Dayne Warren, was arrested on drug-related charges.

Kris eventually returned to the South American country during the May 7 episode, where the pair had a major confrontation about their time apart. The mother of two called Jeymi “selfish,” while the Colombia native argued Dayne’s arrest was “not the reason she didn’t come” for as long as she did.

The argument put a major strain on their relationship. Fans learned during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all on May 14 that they cut ties and were not longer in touch.

During the May 28 tell-all episode, the TLC stars were asked if they had any “last words” they wanted to say to each other after their split.

“No, because no matter what I say, she’s going to have some remark to it,” Kris said. “So there’s really no point in it.”