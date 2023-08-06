90 Day Fiancé star Meisha met Nicola online more than seven years ago and have built a relationship that has withstood miles of distance — but do the pair finally live in the same country following their first meeting?

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Nicola and Meisha Meet?

Meisha is from Minnesota and formerly lived the fast-paced life of an on-air journalist before experiencing a “profound spiritual awakening” over a decade ago while vacuuming her living room.

“I had a vision of two huge suns suspended out of the sky in front of my window,” she told producers during her debut on the June 18 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, before admitting that she thought she was experiencing a heart attack. “And I started to sink down to the ground, almost as if something was pushing me down.”

After a voice in her head led her to the Roman Catholic church, she connected with Nicola online after struggling to make connections following her conversion.

“Things got real lonely, real fast. The things I was interested in doing were starting to change,” she continued in another scene, explaining she felt lost and isolated until meeting the Israel native virtually. “All I could talk about was the bible and going to church and I could just feel people kind of go, that’s too much.”

Meisha Traveled to Israel to Meet Nicola

During the spinoff, TLC viewers watched Meisha travel to meet Nicola in person for the first time. While the pair shared a romantic reunion at the airport, Meisha learned during the July 2 episode that Nicola was keeping their relationship a secret from his family.

Nicola previously admitted in a private confessional that he wasn’t expecting to fall in love with a divorced woman and his first choice would’ve been a virgin. However, he concluded that her past didn’t matter because she became “anew” when God came into her life. He also confessed he was “sure” his mom “won’t like Meisha.”

“It makes me think, like, maybe the reason he’s been hiding me is maybe because he’s ashamed of my past,” she disclosed in a confessional.

However, Nicola defended his decision to not bring his family into their relationship. “Show me in the Bible where it says ‘go tell your brother’ that you need to tell him, ‘I am getting married,’” he said. He went on to argue that meeting his family was “not so important for [their] relationship.”

Meisha then gave Nicola an ultimatum during the July 16 episode: either they get engaged by the end of her trip or the relationship is over. Nicola was shocked.

“Meisha never talks like that on the phone,” he said. “She says that we are meant to be together, we will get married and nothing will separate us. We will go through all the obstacles. And it’s [the] first time that she’s treating the relationship [this way]. I’m trying to listen to her, but I’m not going to change. I’m going to be the same person. So that makes me worry about our future because my goal is to [get] engaged to her, because I love her so much.”

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Nicola Move to America?

While fans are still watching Nicola and Meisha work out their relationship onscreen, the season 6 couple seem to be going strong since Nicola reportedly was spotted in the United States on July 28.

According to fan page 90 Day Fiancé The Melanated Way, Meisha and Nicola were spotted at the Mall of America in Meisha’s home state of Minnesota.

“I had my husband snap a covert pic as I was wrangling the littles,” the fan wrote. “I was shocked to see him in Minnesota and even more shocked they were together.”

Fans will have to tune in to season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET to find out how Nicola and Meisha’s love story plays out.