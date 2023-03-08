90 Day Fiancé fans may have noticed that Angela Deem has been ​wearing a bandage on her face in recent social media posts. Keep scrolling to find out exclusive details about what happened to the reality star, what she’s said about the bandage, her plastic surgery history and more.

What Happened to ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem’s Face?

“She had something from her face removed so that’s why she [is wearing] the bandage,” a source exclusively reveals to In Touch about Angela’s bandage.

What Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem Said About the Bandage?

Despite being active on social media, Angela has not publicly addressed why she was wearing a bandage on her left cheek just below her eye.

She first showed off the bandage in a TikTok video, which she also posted via Instagram, on February 25. Angela did not reveal why she was wearing the bandage, though it was put on pull display as she tilted her head and brought the camera closer to her in the short clip.

The TLC personality continued to sport the bandage in several TikTok and Instagram videos in the following days.

Her first post without the bandage was shared via Instagram on March 5. In the clip, Angela nodded along as a voiceover encouraged people to “watch” others and not be “phony.”

Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem Had Plastic Surgery?

Angela has been open about undergoing plastic surgery in the past.

During season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, the Georgia native admitted to getting Botox. “I want to look as fresh as I can and maybe a little younger. OK, a lot younger,” she said, acknowledging that she hoped to impress her now estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

On the show, fans watched Angela and Michael fight over her interest in having weight loss surgery. While she stood by her decision, he argued that he doesn’t like “artificial stuff.”

During the season 5 tell-all of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela told host Shaun Robinson about her plans for the surgery and explained that “everything will be reconstructed.”

Courtesy of Angela Deem/TikTok

Despite the Nigeria native’s strong feelings on the matter, she confirmed to Us Weekly in March 2021 that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery in August 2020. “I’ve always wanted to enhance my look for Michael because of his age, but this journey — people need to know — I felt like I would have died without the weight-loss surgery,” Angela said at the time. “I worried, if I don’t get on the table, I’m gonna die.”

Following the weight loss procedure, Angela continued to alter her appearance by getting a total teeth makeover, a boob job and more Botox.