Calm, cool and collected! 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva exclusively tells Life & Style how she mentally prepared herself to face off with exes Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks when they filmed the upcoming part 2 of the Darcey & Stacey season 3 tell-all.

“I kind of expected it. There was another show we filmed in L.A. with Jesse. So kind of knew what to expect,” Darcey, 47, says in Life & Style‘s video interview. “I just wanted to feel, you know, beautiful and strong. I had my family there, so I was kinda ready for everything.”

The Connecticut native specifically had a game plan for how to deal with Jesse, 29. “I also wasn’t gonna listen to his noise,” Darcey adds about the upcoming reunion, which will also include an appearance from now-ex-fiancé Georgi Rusev‘s ex-wife, Octavia Bellinger.

“I know how his style is, and his style is to kinda control the situation and irk everybody,” the House of Eleven designer explains. “So, I was really kind just tuning him out. You gotta just kind tune him out. He’s not really fun to be around. So, you just have to be like, ‘OK, keep talking, say whatever you gotta say so we can get on with the show.’”

Darcey and Jesse’s long-distance relationship played out on seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Viewers watched the Netherlands native and the TLC personality’s tumultuous relationship unfold until their dramatic split, which played out in an episode that aired in September 2018.

Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

She then moved on with Tom, 42, by season 3 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. While she and the British hunk had a strong romance in the beginning, things took a turn and the two ultimately broke up in season 4 upon realizing they weren’t on the same page about their future together.

Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, debuted in their own spinoff Darcey & Stacey in August 2020, and Darcey introduced her new love interest on season 1. She met Georgi, 34, who is originally from Bulgaria, via a dating app and they met in person for the first time while attending Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. They documented their blossoming romance and even got engaged that June, but their relationship was on the rocks when they returned for a second season.

Darcey’s split from the former massage therapist played out on season 2, but they reconciled by season 3. Their relationship seemed to be in a good spot and Georgi popped the question for a second time during a romantic beachside proposal in front of Darcey’s daughters from a previous relationship, Aniko and Aspen, in the summer of 2021. She said yes again, but the couple hit another rough patch by the time they filmed the season 3 tell-all in the winter of 2021, which is why the dark-haired hunk refused to join Darcey onstage. The blonde beauty confirmed they had split for good on February 28.

“There was, you know, many months of just empty promises, and the tell-all situation just was the last that I was gonna take … no bad blood,” Darcey explained about the reason for their breakup to Life & Style on Thursday, March 3. “I just felt like, I can’t waste any more of my precious years on this earth to someone … I deserve better. You know? Like I said, I wish him well … it just started feeling like things wouldn’t change.”

She then explained how it was a real wake-up call for her but not initially for Georgi.

“I don’t think it hit him until after,” she added. “He was in disbelief, but I just said, ‘I told you, you know, once it left here, my heart followed and I just … I can’t.’ So, he had to pick up his own pieces and figure your life out for himself.”

Part 2 of Darcey & Stacey: The Twins Tell-All airs on TLC Monday, March 7, at 8 p.m. ET.