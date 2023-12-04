Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi ‘TJ’ Goswami

Perhaps the most controversial couple of the season, Kimberly and TJ have left fans with plenty to talk about.

Though the couple’s wedding aired on October 23, 2023, it is unclear whether they are still together present day. During the November 27, 2023 episode of The Other Way, Kimberly yelled as she argued with TJ over their communication issues and admitted to feeling “depressed.”

Kimberly vaguely hinted at her relationship status via Instagram as season 5 aired. She confirmed in a November 9, 2023 comment that she left India and now lives in Missouri, but it wasn’t clear whether TJ was with her.

One Instagram user asked Kimberly on November 9 whether TJ would be joining her in America soon, but she replied, “I answered what I could.”

She wrote, simply, “yes?” in response to a November 12 comment asking if being in the United States was improving her mental health, leaving fans to wonder if this was a peek into her current relationship with TJ.