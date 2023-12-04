’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 5: Which Couples Are Still Together, Broken Up? [Spoilers]
Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way brought back a few familiar faces from the franchise and added some fiery and fresh couples. There were plenty of tears on the road to the altar, but for some, love prevailed.
With the season coming to an end, many fans are wondering if their favorite duos are still together today.
Warning: spoilers ahead!
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7