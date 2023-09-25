90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 couple Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson are about to embark on a camper journey through Europe together. However, with Dempsey not planning to work in the first few months of their adventure, Statler will need to be the “breadwinner” of the relationship. So, how will Statler financially support Dempsey?

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Statler Riley’s Job?

Statler works in the financial department of a freight logistics company. As she explained on the show, she used to work in an office setting but shifted to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love it, but it does make things a little chaotic sometimes,” she said of remote work. The Texas native added that she often gets distracted by household chores while she’s trying to work and struggles to focus. She said her “neurospiciness” — an ADHD diagnosis — is to blame for her mind being all over the place.

Are Statler and Dempsey Still Together?

Statler met Dempsey online after changing her dating app location to England because she wasn’t having luck with women in America. She quickly fell for Dempsey and visited her in the U.K. after more than seven months of chatting online. Though the two had chemistry in person, they realized they weren’t on the same page regarding children — Dempsey wanted them, Statler did not — and Statler moving in with Dempsey.

At first, Dempsey felt it was too soon for Statler to move in with her. She learned that Statler moved quickly with an ex in England and feared it was happening again.

“Statler can be a bit full-on, and that concerns me that Statler has an ex from England, and she got into things too quickly,” Dempsey admitted in a confessional. “Now I’m, like, kind of thinking in my head, Yeah, I do think that we should take things a bit slower.”

However, as time passed, Dempsey warmed up to the idea of Statler coming to live with her. As revealed during the season 6 Tell-All on September 24, the couple decided to take the move a step further and rent a camper van to travel across Europe.

“It’s like the ultimate Lesbian dream,” joked Statler.

However, the trip did raise concerns for Statler, as she knew she would have to be the breadwinner while Dempsey, who worked as a farmer and caterer, was out of work for a while.

“I’d like a partner who is also financially independent,” Statler said. There were also concerns about the tight living space in the van, but Statler was trying to accept the situation.

“I’m trying to push myself because I’m trying to grow as a person, and I think this will do it. But there will be a working toilet. I’m insisting on that,” she added.