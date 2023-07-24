90 Day Fiancé star Dempsey and Statler faced a roadblock in their relationship when they were forced to confront their different levels of experience in the bedroom.

The girlfriends shared their first kiss and had sex for the first time during the Sunday, July 23, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. While Dempsey said that being intimate “brought us closer,” she also admitted she felt insecure because Statler is more “experienced.”

Meanwhile, Statler told producers that she wasn’t thrilled with their first kiss. “We have had our first kiss. And it was… not great,” she said. “It was really awkward. I think I got teeth mostly.”

It seems the pair had different expectations for the night. Dempsey said she would have been “happy to actually just spoon and go to sleep.” She continued, “Normally I do take things slower, but we had our first kiss and we kissed some more, and then one thing led to another. I could feel the connection between us. And we’ve been on this whole buildup of seven months, so I just thought, ‘Why not?’”

The morning after, cameras captured the couple discussing their first time having sex. After the Texas native told Dempsey that her “p—y tastes like heaven,” she said, “it must be your vegan diet.” Statler continued, “I don’t think I’ve ever been with a vegan. That’s the advertisement vegans need.”

After Statler wondered whether or not Dempsey waxes, the England native said she had “enough of the sex talk.” Statler responded, “It’s all about the sex, isn’t it?”

Their conversation took a serious turn when Dempsey said she was “glad” they had sex, though she felt insecure about their different levels of experience. “When we were having sex, I felt a little bit insecure that Statler’s more experienced in the bedroom than I am,” she admitted.

​​“She’s been to, like, sex parties,” Dempsey said about Statler. “And she likes the ‘whipping’ and the ‘chains,’ and that’s not something I’ve ever done before. And I just worry she might not wanna be with me if her needs are not being met.”

Later on in the episode, the couple faced more conflict when they discussed their different lifestyles and experiences.

“I’m worried that Statler’s not gonna adjust to my way of living,” Dempsey said in a confessional. “Because I’m like, pretty much off-grid living.”

TLC

Meanwhile, Statler admitted that she had similar concerns. “I’m anxious to stay at her place,” the mother of one said. “I’m nervous. I’m feeling unexcited. I’m not sure the circumstances that are going to be awaiting me… I’m concerned about space, I’m concerned about sanitation, and it’s gonna be cold. And that I’m just not gonna be comfortable there.”

The visit marked Statler and Dempsey’s first time meeting in person after they connected online seven months earlier. Their trip got off to a rough start when Dempsey missed her flight to Darlington, England, and Statler came down with a stomach bug after she arrived in the U.K.