Baring it All! See Photos of ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Posing Nude: Veronica, Ximena, More

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! 90 Day Fiancé stars are known for making headlines with their international love stories but that doesn’t stop them from breaking the internet with a nude photo.

Beloved 90 Day: The Single Life star Veronica Rodriguez left little to the imagination after taking to Instagram to share a photo laying naked in bed.

“Happy 37th birthday to me in my birthday suit,” the North Carolina resident captioned the photo along with the hashtags #birthdaysuit, #singlelife and #thisis37.

The mom of one, who made her debut to the franchise alongside her ex-fiancé turned bestie, Tim Malcolm, is known for her candid commentary and has proved time and time again that she isn’t afraid to say it like it is in any aspect of life.

“Wear the bikini, wear the shorts, ignore anyone who prevents your pursuit of Happiness,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum captioned a July 2021 photo wearing a red, white and blue bikini. “Enjoy celebrating with your family and friends! We’ve been apart far too long so just make sure you show up!!”

90 Day Fiancé U.K. star Christine Beboso shared a much more risqué shot alongside her partner, Shaun, in March 2023. The season 1 star and U.K. native stood in front of the camera as Shaun held Christine from behind while putting his hands around her to cover her breasts.

“Love on fire,” the TLC star captioned the pic, adding the hashtags #love, #loveislove, #reality. While the photo is NSFW, the TLC newbie is also known for her messages of body positivity.

In a video clip posted earlier that day, the mom of four got candid about the scars she received while giving birth to her kids.

“A scar that brought new lives,” the reality TV personality wrote as she unveiled a scar directly under her belly button. “I am a mother flaunting my flaws, not to body shame, instead [to] inspire other women to love [themselves] and boast their confidence.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of 90 Day Fiancé stars posing nude.