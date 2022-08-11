Baring all. 90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez celebrated her 37th birthday by sharing a completely nude photo of herself.

While taking to Instagram on Thursday, August 11, Veronica left little to the imagination as she sat naked in bed. She crossed her legs in front of her to block her breasts while donning a large smile.

“Happy 37th birthday to me in my birthday suit,” she captioned the photo along with the hashtags #birthdaysuit, #singlelife and #thisis37.

Several of Veronica’s 90 Day costars rushed to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday, as well as to compliment her physique. Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) commented with a read heart emoji, while Loren Brovarnik wrote, “Happy Birthday babe!”

Courtesy of Veronica Rodriguez/Instagram

She quickly gained popularity while appearing on the TLC show as the ex-fiancé and close friend of Tim Malcom, who starred on season 7 with ex-girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona in 2019. The two returned for 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow talk that same year. On the show, the Cuban American beauty and the Charlotte, North Carolina, native share a clear chemistry that has left some fans urging them to get back together.

The pair have known each other long before their stint on reality TV, as they had been friends for 15 years before the show.

During a March 2021 episode of Discovery+’s 90 Day Bares All, Veronica and Tim recalled meeting when he was 28 years old and she was 23.

According to their accounts, the mother walked up to Tim at a bar, kissed him and slipped her number in his back pocket before the end of the night. Their relationship progressed after Tim stepped in as a father figure for Veronica’s daughter Chloe, who was just 18 months old at the time. They lived together and were engaged before deciding to go their separate ways.

“Veronica and I were together [for] eight years and just never, you know, tied the knot. We were starting to take different paths in life, and we just changed,” Tim said of the breakup during a confessional.

The TV personality explained that tension after their separation escalated as the exes fought over their cars, their house and their furniture. “But we finally got to a good place and now, she’s my best friend,” Tim said. “We’re just two close friends that used to be engaged, and we’ve raised Chloe together.”

Despite not working out romantically, the pair have stayed close friends and Tim has remained in Chloe’s life as a father figure. Their daughter gushed over Tim in her confessional, calling him a “superhero.” Tim added, “She’s a big part of my life. I’m not her biological father, but in my mind, she’s my daughter.”