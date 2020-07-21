Together at last! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fan favorites Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio reunited during an emotional scene on the Monday, July 20, episode.

“After years of waiting for Kenny to move to Mexico, it’s finally happening tonight,” Armando, 31, said in his confessional. “This day is something I’ve wanted and pictured for so long. I have lots of emotions going through me.”

Following a four-day drive from his home in St. Petersburg, Florida to Mexico, Kenny finally pulled up in front of the couple’s front door. “I know Armando’s on the other side of that door waiting for me,” the 57-year-old said. He walked into their home and they immediately hugged each other.

“You made my dream come true,” Armando told Kenny during their emotional embrace. “You’ve made mine,” Kenny responded.

Armando surprised Kenny with a welcome banner featuring an animation of the couple along with Armando’s daughter, Hannah. The Mexico native also prepared a romantic candlelit dinner for the couple’s first meal together in their new apartment, complete with red wine.

“If you would’ve asked me three years ago if I would have done this for somebody, I would’ve said, ‘No,’” Kenny said. “I’m surprised at myself. To give up everything for one person, I never dreamed I would have ever done something like this in my life.”

TLC

After toasting to their new home, their family and their future, reality started to set in for Kenny. Armando revealed his father did not see him off when he left his parents’ home before his move to their new apartment, which Kenny felt was a sign that he would not accept their relationship. He also learned that there were some amenities he was used to in America — like hot water, central heat and air conditioning and convenient banking locations. And of course, there was the language barrier for Kenny, who does not speak Spanish.

“I realize I’m going to have to make a lot of adjustments after moving here to Mexico. I just hope it won’t take me a long time,” Kenny said. “I am surprised how uncomfortable I feel because I’ve been here on vacation but I guess you have the mindset, ‘It’s vacation, he’s paying and ordering for me.’ But now that I’m here, I realize this is my life. I can’t live my life through him and somehow, someway I have to get by. It’s scary.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.