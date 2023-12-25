How ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Are Celebrating Christmas 2023

Making New Memories! Find Out How Your Favorite ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Are Celebrating Christmas 2023

Baby, it’s cold outside … but luckily these 90 Day Fiancé stars have plans to stay warm indoors and celebrate the 2023 holidays with their friends, family and loved ones!

Franchise favorites like Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Jasmine Pineda, Nikki Exotika and more stars exclusively tell In Touch about their *cozy* plans and how they’re spending Christmas 2023.

From long-standing traditions to new cultural additions, your favorite stars from all around the 90 Day Fiancé universe — which includes spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and more — dished about new foods, gift exchanges and more!

Keep scrolling to find out how your favorite 90 Day Fiancé stars are celebrating Christmas and the 2022 holidays!