90 Day Fiancé stars Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez publicly confirmed the miscarriage of what would have been their first baby together.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our recent miscarriage,” Shaeeda, 37, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, February 17. “We had been overjoyed to be expecting our first child together, but unfortunately, it was not meant to be at this time.”

Alongside her heartfelt caption featured one snapshot of the TLC personality with Bilal, 43, holding hands and lying on a hospital bed. The second picture showed Shaeeda’s positive pregnancy test.

“We want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to all of the family, friends, loved ones and fans who have reached out to us with love and support during this difficult time,” she continued. “Your kind words and gestures have been a source of comfort and strength for us. While we are still grieving and processing this loss, we know that as we plan and as [God] plans, [God] is the best of planners.”

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the reality TV star explained that they’ve found a way to persevere and maintain their relationship.

Courtesy of Shaeeda Sween/Instagram

“This experience has brought us closer as husband and wife, and on the bright side, we’re thankful to [God] that we can get pregnant,” Shaeeda concluded. “We also take solace in knowing that we are not alone. We are grateful for the community of support that surrounds us, and we know that we will continue to lean on each other as we navigate this journey. To anyone who may be going through something similar, know that you are not alone. We encourage you to reach out for help and support, and to take all the time you need to heal and process. Once again, we thank you all for your well wishes and kindness during this time. Your love means the world to us.”

The news of Shaeeda’s miscarriage comes weeks after fans of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star speculated that she was hiding a pregnancy. On February 3, she posted a video via Instagram of her walking through town in a colorful form-fitting dress, which prompted one Instagram user to comment, “I was looking haaaaard for a bump.”

“I lost the bump,” Shaeeda replied to the commenter with a broken heart emoji.

Shaeeda and Bilal’s love story has played out on the hit reality TV series, and her desire to have children with her husband became a central point. During the January 15 episode of Happily Ever After? fans watched Bilal’s sweet proposal to his wife, as he got down on one knee and asked, “I want to ask you, will you have my baby? Do you want to go half on a baby?”

Bilal even held up a baby onesie that read, “If you think I’m cute you should see my mommy.”

“I just hope that I’ll be able to be a mom, and that I don’t have to wait too long,” Shaeeda admitted in an emotional moment, to which Bilal insisted that she would “be an amazing mom.”