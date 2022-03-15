Expanding their family! 90 Day Fiancé star Olga Koshimbetova is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Steven Frend, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

Courtesy of Steven Frend

“She’s currently 10 weeks, gender is unknown,” Steven, 24, excitedly tells In Touch. “It was not expected, it threw us off completely. As you see, we just made a huge move from Maryland to Brooklyn, New York. So, it wasn’t expected but gratefully, I have a great job that pays amazing so with having a new kid on the way I’m at no worries, Olga can take time for a few months when the baby is born.”

The Maryland native adds, “It’s been a crazy four months living here and this made it more interesting!”

As for the couple’s son, 3-year-old Alex, Steven reveals he’s thrilled to be promoted to big brother. “Our family just grew bigger and Alex is so excited to have a brother or sister, even though he really wants a brother,” the doting dad explains. “Alex will be the best big brother ever.”

Steven and Olga made their TLC debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 6. They met in the summer of 2017 in Ocean City, Maryland, where Steve had a job at the beach and Olga was a tourist from Russia who was vacationing in the United States. Their summer romance took a serious turn when Olga learned she was pregnant one week before she was due to return to Russia.

They documented Steven’s travels from Maryland to Olga’s native country to be present for Alex’s birth in April 2018. After welcoming their son, Steven proposed and then returned to Maryland and began Olga’s K-1 visa process. The couple wed in a courthouse ceremony on August 30, 2019.

In October 2020, they shocked fans when they announced their split after only one year of marriage. However, the couple was able to save their relationship and they made a big move from Maryland to New York City one year later. While living in the Big Apple, Steven admits that they still struggled with issues in their marriage.

“We were really surprised when we found out because our relationship has been kind of rocky and will require attention so we’re considering therapy for an outside opinion, but I know we will get through this!” Steven says. “With having a new baby, we most likely will stay in New York for maybe two more years, then move to the Bay Area in California to be closer to Olga’s family that lives in the states — get a nice house there and settle down.”