Family of four! 90 Day Fiancé star Olga Koshimbetova gave birth to baby No. 2 with husband Steven Frend.

The couple announced the birth of their new child via their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, September 23, with Olga, 25, sharing a mirror selfie wearing a hospital gown, captioning it, “Guess who is not pregnant anymore?”

Courtesy of Olga Koshimbetova/Instagram

For his part, Steven, 24, shared an adorable photo of him lying down on a hospital bed cradling their new child, covering the baby’s face with a gif of The Lion King’s Simba.

Steven and Olga appeared on season 6 of the hit TLC series.

Courtesy of Steven Frend/Instagram

The Russia native met her future match during a summer visit to the United States. He was working at a beach in Maryland where she was vacationing and the two quickly hit it off. Things took a surprise turn when, a week before she was supposed to leave for Russia, Olga learned that she had become pregnant with Steven’s child.

Olga returned to Russia but ultimately planned to return to America to live with her partner and raise their child together. Steven flew to Russia to be with Olga during the birth of their son, Alex, in 2018, and afterwards proposed.

However, it wasn’t easy for the young couple to navigate the world of being new parents. Fans were bothered by the way Steven appeared to have little concern for Olga’s needs, complaining about the pressures he was under while not offering her assistance with caring for their son.

The pair did make it to the altar and were married in a small courthouse wedding on August 30, 2019. However, their relationship came to an end a year later when the couple announced to surprised fans that they were splitting up.

“People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly,” Steven said in his statement. “There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being coparents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is too priority.”

In 2021, the TLC stars reconciled and were able to save their relationship. They even made the move to New York City, fulling one of Olga’s lifelong dreams of living in the Big Apple.

In March, the couple excitedly announced they were expecting their second child. “It was not expected, it threw us off completely,” Steven exclusively told In Touch at the time. “As you see, we just made a huge move from Maryland to Brooklyn, New York. So, it wasn’t expected but gratefully, I have a great job that pays amazing so with having a new kid on the way I’m at no worries, Olga can take time for a few months when the baby is born.”

The couple has said they want to live in New York for a couple years but eventually plan to move to the Bay Area in California to be closer to some of Olga’s family members.