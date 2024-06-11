From open relationships to threesome propositions, the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 couples’ drama ignited during episode 8.

90 Day Fiance’s Alliya and Shawn Argued About Open Relationships

Fresh off her engagement to Shawn, Alliya went to get her hair braided with her friend Jackie. During the outing, the Brazil native revealed she and Shawn had not been intimate since the hairstylist’s overseas arrival. Alliya also revealed they were in an open relationship and said she was “sad” when she found dating apps on the U.S. native’s phone.

“We need to have conversations about the open relationship,” Alliya confided to her friend. In a private confessional, she added, “If Shawn is not willing to be monogamous, I don’t know if I will compromise my own values and desires for his.”

Upon her return home, Alliya confronted Shawn about her concerns over their relationship. Shawn defended the openness of their relationship, telling her that he wanted that because they weren’t in the same country. He then slammed her attitude in the situation, saying, “You can be a boss bitch but you can’t be a boss bitch with me.”

90 Day Fiance’s Madelein May Have Cheated on Luke

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

Luke and Madelein were still reeling from the prenuptial agreement conversation. The pair met up with Luke’s friend Brian and his wife and the group spent the day at a water park.

TLC

While the day started fun, Brian brought up a rumor he heard about Madelein. “A good friend told me he spent one night in your apartment and that you were topless while he was in the same bed as you,” he told her, as the Brazil native shook her head.

After Luke stormed away from the table, Madelein followed him and emphasized that she never cheated on him. She explained that the man went to her bed without her permission and she blamed Luke for not trusting her.

90 Day Fiance’s Ani and Kyle Finally Get Intimate

Ani and Kyle finally got intimate and Kyle revealed to producers that the couple did not use protection. After buying an ovulation test and finding out Ani may have been ovulating, she asked Kyle to buy her a morning-after pill. Kyle made excuses not to get it and returned to the apartment without it, which in turn angered Ani.

Ani told cameras she felt Kyle was being disrespectful and questioned his intentions with sperm donation.

90 Day Fiance’s Adriano Begged Alex for a Threesome

TLC

Alex and Adriano spent a day at the beach. After the Italy native spotted a group of beautiful girls, he asked Alex to consider having dinner with one and possibly having a threesome.

“No, I don’t want the threesome thing anymore,” she firmly told him as he begged for “one night.” “Either let it go, or you know what you need to do.”