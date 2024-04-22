90 Day Fiancé fans will get to know Ani Philipp and Kyle Gordy on a personal level during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. While the couple fell in love after she booked a consultation to discuss him being her sperm donor, a teaser clip hinted that his side hustle may cause friction in their romance. Fans are wondering how the couple met and if they’re still together about filming.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ani and Kyle Meet?

Kyle and Ani first met when she came across his sperm donation information online and booked a consultation call with him. They instantly clicked during their first conversation, but took things slow when they began dating.

However, the couple decided to take a major step in their relationship when Kyle moved from Los Angeles to her native Malta to be with her.

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Ani Feel About Kyle Being a Sperm Donor?

Kyle may work as an accountant during the day, but he makes extra cash as a sperm donor in his free time. Since he began donating sperm, the reality star has fathered 71 kids and had nine on the way at the time of filming season 4.

Ani revealed her feelings about Kyle being a sperm donor in a teaser clip for the season shared on TLC’s Instagram page. “This relationship is especially challenging because he is a sperm donor,” she said in a confessional.

As the clip continued, Kyle explained that he took a lot of supplements to “help [his] sperm count be, like, really high.” He added that he takes the pills to get his “super sperm.”

While Ani didn’t reveal if Kyle being a sperm donor was a dealbreaker for her, she admitted that she found his hobby strange. “I fell in love with a weirdo,” she said with a laugh.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ani and Kyle Still Together?

It’s not currently clear if Kyle and Ani are still together. Kyle often updates his Instagram with photos documenting his travels, though Ani has not been featured in any of his recent posts. Meanwhile, Ani also hasn’t featured Kyle in any photos on her Instagram profile and it doesn’t seem like she has been traveling with him.

Fans will have to tune in to season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET to watch their romance unfold.