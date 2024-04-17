Another season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is around the corner, bringing four couples who are brand new to the 90 Day franchise to the screen. One pair of lovebirds that fans will see this season is Shawn and Alliya, who must navigate their “complicated” relationship after Alliya transitioned from male to female. Who are Shawn and Alliya, and did they manage to overcome their obstacles to stay together?

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Shawn and Alliya Meet?

Shawn, a 61-year-old celebrity hairstylist from New York, met Alliya, a 25-year-old Brazilian beachwear designer, online. However, when they met, Alliya had yet to undergo her transition from male to female, and met Shawn as a young man named Douglas, Shawn revealed in a clip of the upcoming season. Alliya began to embrace her feminine side while dating Shawn and allowed her true self to shine through.

“She is the most amazing person I’ve ever met,” Shawn gushed in a preview of Love in Paradise shared by Access Hollywood on April 17, 2024. “Alliya is dynamic and sexy and beautiful and all the fantasy things, but she’s also super smart and she’s got a good soul. She’s the whole package.”

However, Shawn explained to his hairdresser friend that his relationship with Alliya is a bit “complicated” because she was assigned male at birth. He explained that when Alliya went by Douglas, she would often wear makeup, but also wear men’s clothing and hairstyles. “So, I didn’t think anything of it. And then, about a year and a half into our relationship, everything started to change,” Shawn said in a confessional.

Now three years into their romance, Shawn and Alliya must navigate intimacy, as well as her new “boss bitch personality” as she continues to learn more about herself.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Shawn and Alliya Still Together?

It’s unclear if Shawn and Alliya are still together at the time of publication. Shawn is not currently active on his Instagram account, and he has not appeared on Alliya’s page. However, they still follow each other, which could be a sign that the two are in a relationship or at least on good terms following the new season of Love in Paradise.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 premieres on TLC on April 22, 2024. Fans will have to tune in on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET to see how Shawn and Alliya’s relationship unfolds.